Chicago woman goes viral after surprise spotlight with Usher in London

The Brief A retired homeschool mom from Chicago had a surprise spotlight moment during Usher’s show in London. Known as "Auntie Cherry," she’s leading a Broadway-focused cultural exchange festival between Chicago and the UK. Her viral moment sparked a wave of support from Chicago’s theater community and beyond.



A Chicago theater lover’s spontaneous London night turned into an unforgettable moment with Usher — and a wave of community support back home.

What we know:

Jimalita Tillman was on a quick 24-hour trip to London for theater scouting ended up locking eyes with Usher during his show — and the clip of their moment has since gained attention online.

Known affectionately now as "Auntie Cherry," the retired homeschool mom-turned-theater leader was in town preparing for a Chicago-to-London theater festival.

Usher, who was performing in London, spotted her in the crowd and invited her into a moment of impromptu Broadway-style flair. It wasn’t planned — she’d just gone to see the show after a dinner reservation and happened to have a striking dress on hand.

"He started singing, and we locked eyes. And we locked in," she said.

The crowd of thousands had their phones out, capturing a spotlight moment that would end up resonating far beyond the arena. The Chicago arts community rallied behind her, celebrating not just the viral attention, but her long-running contributions to the local theater scene.

Through her work at the Harold Washington Cultural Center, she runs the Broadway in Bronzeville program and helps young talent from Chicago get access to Broadway-style training and performance opportunities.

Her group is preparing to tour the U.S. with a stop in New York during the Tony Awards, then heading to the UK for a cultural exchange festival. It’ll feature small playwrights, dancers, and performances that reflect both local and international art communities.

What's next:

Tillman is leaning into her new nickname "Auntie Cherry," complete with cherry earrings and matching nail polish. She’s also stepping onto the stage herself — making a cameo in an upcoming community play with the line: "Give me an old fashioned — two cherries, not one." The show runs the weekend after Mother’s Day, starting May 15.

Despite some online rumors, she’s choosing to focus on the love she’s received and the chance to spotlight community theater.