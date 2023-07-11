Chicago woman has name cleared after double-murder conviction was overturned

A Chicago woman whose double murder conviction was overturned got her name formally cleared on Tuesday.

A Cook County judge granted a certificate of innocence to Madeline Mendoza.

In 1992, Mendoza was just 16-years-old when she and two other women were arrested and charged with killing two gang members in Humboldt Park.

Her case was investigated by disgraced former CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara.

She challenged her conviction after repeated allegations of misconduct by Guevara and was released from prison 17 years later. Until today, Mendoza still had a conviction on her record.

"[You are] continuously taking our lives away from us, and then we're just gonna get compensated for it. But what about all these years? What about my mental state? What about my peace? What about the people that I've lost?" Mendoza asked outside of court.

Mendoza's attorney is pushing for the city to admit it framed her and dozens of others.