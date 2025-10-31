Chicago woman receives life-saving kidney transplant from her daughter

The Brief A Chicago woman received a life-saving kidney transplant from her daughter this month at UI Health. Monica Fox had battled kidney disease for years and lost her first transplanted kidney after contracting COVID pneumonia. Her daughter, Olivia, a transplant coordinator, stepped up to donate and says she would do it all over again for her mother.



There’s something truly powerful about the bond between a mother and daughter. The connection between Monica and Olivia Fox shows how deep that connection runs, with a daughter returning the gift of life to the woman who brought her into this world.

What we know:

This journey started in 2013 for Monica Fox. What she thought was a sinus infection turned into a sudden diagnosis of chronic kidney disease. She immediately started dialysis.

"Dialysis, unfortunately, is a risky place to be," said Dr. Enrico Benedetti from University of Illinois Health. "In the US to this day, only 40 % of people will be alive five years while on dialysis. Worse than many cancers."

Monica found herself in that position, not once but twice. She received her original donor kidney transplant in 2016. There were no issues until Monica dealt with COVID pneumonia in 2022. Suddenly, she was back to square one in need of a new kidney.

"I was hopeful because I knew there was the opportunity to get a transplant and that that would be a better treatment for me," said Monica Fox. "Many people came forward to offer to be living donors, and each one didn't pan out, but that would always give me hope that God had not forgotten me and that my gift was coming."

The most suitable donor is usually an immediate family member. Monica’s daughter Olivia was willing and got evaluated to be her kidney donor back in 2015.

"It was just before I graduated from college," said Olivia Fox. "I hadn't started my own life and started a family yet, so though it would have been a good option. I think back then my mom did not want to receive from me back then."

Not only was Oliva a match. She was very familiar with the process because she works at University of Illinois Health as a Transplant Outreach Coordinator.

"This was kind of just my chance to really put my kidney where my mouth is and like do exactly what I've been telling people is such a good thing," said Olivia Fox. "And now I'm living proof. I'm living proof that, you know, this works."

Transplants don’t just work. They double the life expectancy of the recipient from 40 to about 81%. If the new organ comes from a living donor, that brings life expectancy up to 93% in five years.

Dr. Ivo Tzvetanov, Chief of Transplant Surgery at UI Health, performed kidney transplant surgery on Monica for a second time earlier this month. Monica is forever grateful to receive this gift of life from her daughter Olivia.

"She underwent surgery for the sole purpose of saving my life," said Monica Fox. "You know, afterwards, she has not been feeling very well, but she's getting better day by day, doing everything she has to do to feel better. But she said, even in her sickest moments, she said, ‘Mom, I would do it all over again for you.’"

Olivia said it’s been tough but wouldn’t change a thing.

"You're not back to yourself the next couple of days," said Olivia Fox. But it's worth it. I would do it again for my mother to give her this result, to make her feel the way that she is feeling now. I mean, I would go through anything to give her that, so I'm grateful for what I've been able to do."

Not only is Monica thriving with her new kidney thanks to her daughter Olivia. She’s also a transplant advocate, serving as the Senior Director of Outreach at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. She also received an award for helping get federal legislation passed that allows Medicaid to pay for immunosuppressant medications for people who need it beyond three years.