Chicago woman killed in Kane County crash on I-88: ISP

A Chicago woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on I-88 in Kane County Wednesday morning.

Illinois State Police says a 27-year-old woman driving a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu hit the rear end of a semi tractor trailer around 3:30 a.m. on westbound I-88 near Mitchell Road.

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from West Chicago, was not injured.

The woman was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No further information is available.