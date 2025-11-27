Chicago work vans targeted in burglaries across North Side neighborhoods
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating a series of work van break-ins in North Center, Lincoln Square, Uptown, Lakeview, Roscoe Village, West Lakeview, Lake View East, and Wrigleyville.
What we know:
The incidents occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday, when offenders used cutting tools to defeat locks on unoccupied work vans and stole tools, placing them into a waiting vehicle. They happened at the following times and locations:
- 2300 block of W Cullom on Tuesday at 8:18 a.m.
- 4500 block of N Seeley on Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m.
- 4000 block of N Clarendon on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
- 2000 block of W Barry on Wednesday at 8:41 a.m.
- 1900 block of W Melrose on Wednesday at 8:50 a.m.
- 1900 block of W Fletcher on Wednesday, at 8:52 a.m.
- 3100 block of N Clifton on Wednesday at 9:22 a.m.
- 3700 block of N Racine on Wednesday at 9:27 a.m.
- 4500 block of N Clarendon on Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.
Two suspects, described as Black men wearing dark clothing, are being sought.
Police urge residents to stay aware, report suspicious activity, and preserve any video evidence.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference P25-3-052.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.