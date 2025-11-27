Chicago work vans targeted in burglaries across North Side neighborhoods

The Brief Multiple work vans were broken into across Chicago’s North Side neighborhoods over two days. Thieves used cutting tools to steal equipment from unoccupied vans and fled in a waiting vehicle. Police are searching for two African American men in dark clothing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.



Chicago police are investigating a series of work van break-ins in North Center, Lincoln Square, Uptown, Lakeview, Roscoe Village, West Lakeview, Lake View East, and Wrigleyville.

What we know:

The incidents occurred between Tuesday and Wednesday, when offenders used cutting tools to defeat locks on unoccupied work vans and stole tools, placing them into a waiting vehicle. They happened at the following times and locations:

2300 block of W Cullom on Tuesday at 8:18 a.m.

4500 block of N Seeley on Tuesday, at 8:30 a.m.

4000 block of N Clarendon on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

2000 block of W Barry on Wednesday at 8:41 a.m.

1900 block of W Melrose on Wednesday at 8:50 a.m.

1900 block of W Fletcher on Wednesday, at 8:52 a.m.

3100 block of N Clifton on Wednesday at 9:22 a.m.

3700 block of N Racine on Wednesday at 9:27 a.m.

4500 block of N Clarendon on Wednesday at 10:50 a.m.

Two suspects, described as Black men wearing dark clothing, are being sought.

Police urge residents to stay aware, report suspicious activity, and preserve any video evidence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference P25-3-052.