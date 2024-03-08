Chicago youth football, cheer organization in dire need of support after fire destroys equipment

A Chicago nonprofit youth football and cheer organization is facing a devastating setback after all of its equipment was destroyed in a fire.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning after a stolen car that was abandoned next to the organization's storage container was set on fire.

That fire grew and spread to the container, setting everything inside ablaze, according to the High Ridge Chargers Board of Directors.

"Our team's spirit has always been unyielding, fueled by passion and camaraderie while being led 100% by community volunteers. While we mourn this devastating loss, we turn to our community to help us move forward and keep the Chargers going," the board said on social media.

For now, the organization has planned an emergency fundraiser to replace the equipment and coaches are working to find some temporary gear for upcoming practices.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Equipment fire destroys High Ridge Chargers football equipment. (High Ridge Chargers Football & Cheer )

They're also asking for the community to reach out to local businesses, sponsors and fellow football enthusiasts for support.

"We are a family, and together we will overcome this adversity. Let the fire be a testament to our resilience, and let our determination burn brighter than ever before," the organization said.