Chicago pushes for youth voter turnout on Election Day

Chicago will have a new mayor next month, and young people are determined to be a part of the process.

On Monday, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias greeted youth at Leaders 1354 fashion store in the West Loop. It was a nonpartisan event — no candidates were endorsed.

"Young people have to be a part of the process. We’re not telling people who to vote for. I just want people to be engaged in the process," said Giannoulias.

With so many young adults not having proper identification, the process was made easy. Inside Leaders 1354, state IDs were issued and folks also registered to vote.

After that, young people were bused to a nearby super site to make their selection.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

According to the Chicago Board of Elections, about three percent of residents ages 18 to 24 voted in the February 28th election. David Abdullah is 19 and loves physical education.

He told FOX 32 he voted for a mayor that could clearly see disparities in resources given to the city verses suburban schools.

"We play basketball in their gyms, they look bigger. Their lunches look better. We want that type of involvement in our community and schools," Abdullah said.