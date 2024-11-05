Chicagoans brave rain, long lines to vote on Election Day

Many voters braved the rain Tuesday to cast their ballots as soon as the polls opened.

Voters quickly filled the Loop Supersite, which is one of the 50 early voting sites where Chicagoans can cast their ballot, in addition to local precincts.

Allyson Cox said she returned to a polling place Tuesday morning after finding long lines Monday.

"Many voters have waited until this day to vote. There may be long lines and we urge everyone to have patience and show some kindness," said Marisel Hernandez, chairwoman of the Chicago Board of Elections.

Election officials recommend voting in the middle of the day, when lines tend to be shortest. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked or dropped off on Tuesday. Polls in Chicago are open until 7 p.m., but anyone in line at that time will get an opportunity to vote.