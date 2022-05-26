Chicagoans can expect heavy traffic, high gas prices for Memorial Day weekend travel

The Memorial Day travel rush is underway.

More than 30 million Americans are expected to hit the road, and they'll be paying record high gas prices to fuel that trip.

But despite climbing gas prices, 82 percent of Americans traveling this weekend will be doing so by car.

Here at home — that number is even higher!

According to AAA, 92 percent of Illinois residents who are traveling this weekend will be getting behind the wheel.

That adds up to about 1.9 million people.

By the minute, traffic on the Kennedy is moving slower and slower, and is expected to stay this way until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Friday will be another busy day if you're driving to your weekend destination.

Peak travel times Friday will be from noon to 7 p.m.

"We are at 2017 numbers, 2019 were record high numbers, but yes, we’re very near the pre-pandemic numbers," said Molly Hart, AAA spokeswoman.

To help keep traffic flowing, the Illinois Department of Transportation has reopened certain lanes that were closed for construction.

Those non-emergency closures will be suspended until Monday.

If you're flying, Thursday marks the busiest air travel day.

