Chicagoans enjoying first mask-free holiday weekend in more than a year

Mayor Lori Lightfoot kicked off Memorial Day Weekend with a wreath laying ceremony at the eternal flame in Daley Plaza. The event honored fallen soldiers and Gold Star Families.

"We have come together today to memorialize service members, honoring their sacrifices and to support their loved ones in their time of remembrance," Lightfoot said.

At Jewel on Roosevelt, were lots of folks stocking up for their Memorial Day barbeque meal. South Loop resident Frank Turner had just purchased ingredients for lamb chops, steaks, burgers, shrimp and chicken. Connor Hanley and his buddies said they’d probably head to the beach for Memorial Day and enjoy a good beer.

In Jackson Park, bumper balls made for a really good time. Khadija Jackson was celebrating her birthday and the fact that the majority of her friends are now fully vaccinated.

With half of adults in the U.S. now having had their Covid-19 shot, also as summer events in the city like Lollapalooza and the Chicago Auto Show are back on track, most Chicagoans are relieved.

"I feel like my life is not on pause anymore," said Ally Reiser. "I can see my friends, I can throw my friend a birthday party."