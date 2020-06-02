Chicagoans on North, South sides march for peace and justice to honor George Floyd

Chicagoans continue to protest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Hundreds of people of various faiths and ages gathered Tuesday night in Bronzeville for a peaceful protest in remembrance of Floyd and other African Americans who have died because of police brutality.

Many of the people FOX 32 spoke to said they wanted to make clear that the reason for the demonstration was to ignite change, not violence.

“I want to make sure all the racism ends because this isn’t good,” said Dash Brown.

Protesters marched on the iconic Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

“We’re here to protest and speak out for equal justice for everyone,” said Robert Ellis.

People held up signs like “White Silence is Violence” and “End Police Brutality.”

Advertisement

“We need reform even in our own police department so that we’ll know what happens with policemen who get complaints,” said Pastor James Meeks of Salem Baptist Church of Chicago.

The protest was led by and included many faith leaders.

“God is not silent and he is not unconcerned with what has happened to black people in America,” said Dr. Esau McCaulley, professor at Wheaton College.

“One of the roots of racism is ignorance and if you do not have relationships that are not different then you, you’re going to be left with the stereotypes that the media gives you,” said Pastor Garrette Horne of New Life Community Church.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown was also present to observe, as protestors were vocal and peaceful.

“We’re here today not only for ourselves, but out children and their children,” said Danielle King.

Meanwhile, there was a powerful sight on the North Side earlier in the day, as thousands of people marched the streets with peace in mind.

The group marched for six hours, starting at Wrigley Field and weaving through the neighborhoods in honor of Floyd and to continue to bring attention to racism, police brutality and gentrification.

At the end of the day, the large group marched back to Wrigley and together took a knee and paused.