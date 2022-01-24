Chicagoans place 'dibs' after second blast of snow, raises ire of neighbors

It wasn’t a Snowmageddon by any means, but enough snow fell over the past two mornings to cause some Chicagoans to start up a controversial and very Chicago way of saving parking spots during snow storms.

All across the city, residents woke up to a fresh blanket of light snow Monday and dug themselves and their cars out, before throwing trashcans or other items in their parking spots.

Numerous "dibs" were seen on 18th Place near Carpenter in Pilsen.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Between four inches and six inches fell around the Chicago area over the last two days with temperatures expected to drop this week.

City officials said when it snows, residents or their property managers are responsible for shoveling the sidewalk.

One resident was frustrated about the practice.

"I'm gonna swear and you're gonna have to bleep me out. It's terrible. Nobody owns the street. It’s hard enough to get a spot. Stop doing it. This isn’t the most peaceful city in the world so you're afraid what some moron might do if you pull a dining chair out from the street when you are coming home from a day of work trying to park. That one gets me fired up a little," one man said.

TIM'S WEATHER TAKEAWAYS: CHICAGO'S SNOWFALL STATUS

Advertisement

Residents who do not like the practice can call 311 on their neighbors to report it.