Over 150 flights canceled at Chicago airports as snow coats the region

More than 150 flights were canceled at Chicago airports Monday morning as another round of snowfall blankets the region.

As of 9 a.m., O'Hare Airport is reporting 103 flight cancellations and Midway Airport says 52 flights have been canceled.

Delays of up to 15 minutes are also being reported at both airports.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until noon for most of Chicago area.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed over 200 salt spreaders around 2 a.m. Monday to address the Chicago's arterial roads.

There were numerous spin outs and crashes on all of Chicago's major expressways.

In Hillside, traffic moved slowly on Mannheim Road near the Eisenhower expressway after a car ran into the back of a school bus at Harrison Street. No one was injured, but it was a bad way to start a Monday.

Driver George Huerta told Fox 32 Chicago, the road conditions were terrible. He pulled over at a gas station because it was too difficult to drive.

Snow is supposed to taper off by late Monday morning with to 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected.

Tuesday is projected to be one of the coldest days of the season with a low of -5°.