Chicagoans welcome Palestinian boy in need of medical care with open arms at O'Hare airport

A Palestinian boy needing medical help received a large welcome at O'Hare International Airport on Sunday evening.

Hundreds of community members were there to greet Bara Hadi Abu Alroos, 7, when he arrived in Chicago with his mother and sister, Elaf.

He suffered a right arm fracture and one of his legs was amputated below the knee when his home in Rafah was hit by a bomb.

Both his father and grandmother were killed in the blast.

A group called "Heal Palestine" is paying for his trip to Chicago, where he will be receiving treatment at Shriner's Hospitals for Children.

Bara's family will be hosted by local Palestinian community members during their time in the Windy City.