Chicago's beaches to close for swimmers after Labor Day
CHICAGO - Labor Day marks the end of swimming season.
All 21 of Chicago’s public beaches will be closed to swimmers after Monday, as lifeguards will no longer be on duty.
Outdoor public pools began staggering closures mid-last month.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
On Tuesday, indoor park district pools will reopen for the fall season.
Classes, aquatic aerobics and water polo will begin next week.
You can find a complete schedule and registration on the Chicago Park District website.