Chicago's Beverly neighborhood saw over 8 inches of snow

Beverly
Chicago's Beverly neighborhood sees mounds of snows

CHICAGO - If you live on a side street or have to maneuver through one, you know the experience of your tires being stuck all too well.

Chicago’s heaviest snow fall of the season dropped at least eight inches of snow in Beverly. 

It was a day’s journey of clearing windshields, plowing driveways and sidewalks. 

Residents were also mindful not to overexert themselves.  

"I’ve been out two or three times. I just keep going out and taking breaks and doing it all again," said resident Dan Burke.

A family with their 9-month-old was seen sledding around the neighborhood, making the most of it.

Chicago’s Streets and Sanitation deployed 211 salt spreaders Wednesday, focusing first on main roads.

As many side streets remained unplowed, folks used their own resources until help from the city arrived.

As some people remain critical of dibs, Molly Kelly says parking on her block isn’t easy. 

She spent more than 30 minutes digging her minivan out and dares someone to take her parking spot.

"I think we deserve to save our spot," said Kelly.

