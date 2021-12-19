Chicago's Black Santa aka 'Dreezy Claus' will stop in Aurora on Monday
article
AURORA, Illinois - Chicago's Black Santa will stop in Aurora on Monday.
"Dreezy Claus" will greet 100 families at the Belle Salle Event Center on the east side of Aurora from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets for the event were distributed within an hour on Tuesday and there are none left.
Families who have tickets can take photos, and all children will get a copy of Andre Russell's new "Dreezy Claus Magical Coloring and Activity Book."
Dreezy Claus led the 108th annual Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park last month.
Advertisement