Chicago's Black Santa aka 'Dreezy Claus' will stop in Aurora on Monday

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Holidays
FOX 32 Chicago
Digital Background by Tara Mapes

AURORA, Illinois - Chicago's Black Santa will stop in Aurora on Monday.

"Dreezy Claus" will greet 100 families at the Belle Salle Event Center on the east side of Aurora from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event were distributed within an hour on Tuesday and there are none left.

Families who have tickets can take photos, and all children will get a copy of Andre Russell's new "Dreezy Claus Magical Coloring and Activity Book."

Dreezy Claus led the 108th annual Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park last month.

