Chicago's Black Santa aka 'Dreezy Claus' will stop in Aurora on Monday

Chicago's Black Santa will stop in Aurora on Monday.

"Dreezy Claus" will greet 100 families at the Belle Salle Event Center on the east side of Aurora from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event were distributed within an hour on Tuesday and there are none left.

Families who have tickets can take photos, and all children will get a copy of Andre Russell's new "Dreezy Claus Magical Coloring and Activity Book."

Dreezy Claus led the 108th annual Chicago Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Millennium Park last month.