Chicago Botanic Garden already preparing for Christmas light show

Who's ready for Christmas in June?

The Chicago Botanic Garden is already preparing for its very popular holiday light show, and if you want to go, it's time to start thinking about tickets.

The garden is planning a new, re-imagined trail with new installations full of color, music, and whimsy — and a new 'Fire Garden.’

The fan favorite ‘Winter Cathedral’ will also return.

"You can compare ‘Lightscape’ with a something like a concert or sporting event where tickets are sold well in advance. It's a very popular event, it's become more in demand with each year," said Jodie Zombolo, Associate Vice President, Visit and Events Program, Chicago Botanic Garden.

Members can buy tickets starting Wednesday, and everyone else can buy them beginning June 15.