Chicago's Chance the Rapper shares first trailer for upcoming concert film

Chance the Rapper is heading from the concert stage to the big screen.

The Chicago rapper released the first teaser trailer for his upcoming concert film, Magnificent Coloring World.

The film will play exclusively in AMC Theaters around the country.

This is the first time an individual music artist has worked with AMC to distribute a film.

The film will showcase the popular Magnificent Coloring Book world tour that followed his seminal Coloring Book album.