Chicago's COVID numbers are starting to look better, Dr. Arwady says

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for coronavirus as Chicago and the entire US is dealing with a record number of COVID-19 cases — thanks to the omicron variant.

But there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Chicago's top doctor spoke Tuesday about the recent surge and it wasn't all bad news.

Dr. Allison Arwady was not saying we are out of the clear when it comes to the most recent COVID surge, but did say the numbers from the past few days are starting to look better.

Chicago’s numbers are still high. We are averaging 4,793 cases a day right now, which is down 8 percent from last week.

Our test positivity is 18.9 percent, which is down from 21 percent. But those metrics are starting to flatten, which is a good sign.

Arwady also announced that for a second straight week, every state is on the city's travel advisory list. She says 95 percent of cases in Chicago appear to be omicron, which is a good thing.

"I know that the data is maybe giving you a little sense of some potential relief. I am feeling that but I don't, I can't say for sure that we are flattening or past a peak. But what I can say is there is real good news in terms of some of the response and the ways that it's ramped up," Arwady said.

Part of that is the distribution of KN95 masks citywide.

Dr. Arwady also announced that they will continue the family vaccination clinics at city colleges on the weekends. Those will run through the end of next month and offer kid doses and boosters.