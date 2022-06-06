Chicago's CTA unveils new Pride train design

Chicago’s CTA Pride train is back for Pride Month — with a new design.

The new design will appear on all eight cars of the train, which will run on the Red Line.

The Pride train features both the Philly flag and Transgender flag. The Philly flag adds a black and brown stripe to the traditional Pride flag, which is seen as a more inclusive version of it.

The Transgender flag features blue, pink and white stripes.

The Pride train is celebrating its sixth anniversary. It will run now through the fall.