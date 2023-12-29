Chicago's Daisies and The Wiener's Circle unveil Chicago-style croissant

A culinary collaboration is set to debut in Chicago, blending favorites from two renowned restaurants in the upcoming new year.

Daisies of Logan Square is teaming up with The Wiener's Circle to craft new Chicago-style croissants.

These unique croissants showcase a char dog encased in pastry, generously lined with mustard, relish and onions – notably excluding ketchup.

Topped with poppy seeds and celery salt, each croissant is garnished with tomato, pepper, and pickle.

These delectable creations are slated to be available starting Jan. 2.