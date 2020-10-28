Chicago’s ‘Dread Head Cowboy’ says he fired his attorney, still hasn’t been reunited with horse

The man known as the “Dread Head Cowboy” fired his attorney on Wednesday. He says he will work on his own to get reunited with his horse.

Adam Hollingsworth faces animal cruelty charges after his ride down the Dan Ryan last month.

Hollingsworth posted video of his ride on Facebook live, which was also captured by news helicopters. In his posts, Hollingsworth — who has ridden his horse to multiple civil rights protests this summer — says “I shut down the Dan Ryan! Kids lives matter!”

Hollingsworth told FOX 32 all he wants is to see his horse and his attorney has not been able to make that happen.

charged obstructing traffic in addition to reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, criminal trespass to state supported property, Illinois State Police said.

Prosecutors were in court Wednesday morning presenting evidence for the case against Hollingsworth to move forward.

The horse was said to be recovering in the south suburbs.