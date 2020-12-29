Chicago’s first mass vaccination site is up and running

On Tuesday, Chicago's first mass vaccination site opened at Malcolm X College and the city's top doctor was one of the first to get vaccinated.

"Our percent positivity is at 8.4 percent today in Chicago. We want this number to be under 5 percent, but we're making progress," Dr. Allison Arwady said.

After citing an improvement in the numbers, Dr. Arwady sat down to receive her Pfizer vaccine.

"I feel great. Right now, I have absolutely [no side effects]," she said.

Malcom X and other mass vaccination sites to follow will serve non-hospital healthcare workers. Appointments are not open to the general public at this point.

Healthcare employers can register their workers at Chicago.gov/CovidVax.