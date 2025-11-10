Chicago's first snowfall causes chaos and a lion's delight

The Brief Chicago’s first snowfall of the season brought record-setting lake-effect snow Monday, causing hazardous roads, more than 450 flight cancellations and several school closures. At Lincoln Park Zoo, Jabari the African lion was spotted relaxing on a heated rock, calmly watching the snowflakes fall despite the winter chaos.



Chicago’s first snowfall of the season brought flight cancellations, traffic snarls and plenty of winter woes — but one Lincoln Park Zoo lion seemed to love it.

What we know:

Lake-effect snow dumped record-setting accumulation across the city early Monday, creating hazardous road conditions and strong winds.

The storm caused more than 450 flight cancellations, several school closures and a difficult commute for many Chicagoans.

Despite the chaos, some residents welcomed the wintry weather — including Jabari, the Lincoln Park Zoo’s well-known African lion.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Jabari, the Lincoln Park Zoo’s well-known African lion. (Amy-Mei Lynch, Lincoln Park Zoo)

According to the zoo, Jabari was spotted relaxing on one of the heated rocks in his habitat, calmly watching the snowflakes fall.

While he has the option to move indoors or outdoors, the heated rocks and climate-controlled areas allow him to comfortably enjoy the snowy view.

What's next:

