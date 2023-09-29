Chicago's Ford workers among thousands of UAW members called on to join strike Friday

Ford autoworkers in Chicago were among the latest batch of UAW members called on by the union president to join the strike against Detroit's Big 3.

Union members at Chicago's Ford plant on the South Side will strike at 11 a.m. Friday.

They join members of the Stellantis plant in Naperville and the GM plant in Bolingbrook, as well as dozens of other facilities across the country.

UAW Local 551 rallied in support of the strike last week and told Fox 32 News that if the union president called, they'd be ready.

The expansion comes two weeks after the union initiated the strike.

President Shawn Fain called on a total of 7,000 Ford and General Motors union members to join the strike Friday.