Chicago's Howe Corporation — owned by women — celebrated by city leaders

A more than century-old, female-owned Chicago manufacturer was celebrated Monday.

"Howe Corporation" is a fourth-generation family-owned business.

The company touts itself as the global leader for flake ice and refrigeration equipment.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those in attendance and presented the owners with a city proclamation.

"Chicago manufacturing has an amazing history and tradition. Simply put, our parents, our grandparents, our great-grandparents were makers. It's in our DNA. There's no finer example than the Howe company's story that started in 1912," a speaker at the event said.

Today's site tour at Howe Corp. was one of several on the 'Makers on the Move' statewide bus tour.