Chicago's iconic Bridgeport Restaurant near Sox Park is closing

A popular restaurant on Chicago's South Side is getting ready to close its doors at the end of the month.

The Bridgeport Restaurant is located near Guaranteed Rate Field at 35th and Halsted streets.

It will close June 30.

The restaurant is known as a popular breakfast and lunch spot for neighbors.

It is hard to miss while driving along Halsted, as the old-school red sign is very prominent.

The owners say it is time for them to retire.