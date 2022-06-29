Chicago's July 4th holiday traffic to be heavy — here's what you need to know

Chicago's airports are expecting more than 1.6 million passengers between Thursday and Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday.

Officials are encouraging travelers to arrive early.

The public is also advised to consider taking a public transit or ride-share to avoid the stress of finding parking at the airport.

There are no current mandates for mask wearing in the airport or on your flight, but it is recommended.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Meanwhile, hundreds of off-duty delta pilots plan to picket at airports across the country. They want better pay and schedules.

The union representing the pilots says they're working longer hours, despite airlines canceling flights.

The picket is not expected to cause major flight issues, as air travel is already plagued with cancelations and delays due to staff shortages.

Delta Air Lines is allowing passengers to change their travel plans for free.

Flights booked between July 1st and the 4th can be rebooked without paying any fees as long as the trip remains between the same origins and destinations, and is taken by July 8th.