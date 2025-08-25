Chicago's Leo High School choir heads to 'America's Got Talent' quarterfinals

The Brief The Leo Boys are set to perform AGT's quarterfinals Tuesday, Aug. 26 in California. The choir is made up of 18 young men.



A group of recent graduates from Leo Catholic High School on Chicago’s South Side are preparing to step onto one of the biggest stages of their young lives: the quarterfinals of America’s Got Talent.

What we know:

The all-male choir, known as the Leo Choir Boys, is set to perform Tuesday, Aug. 26, after earning national attention with a viral video that caught the eye of the show’s producers.

The backstory:

"Our journey really started when a reporter came to the school and posted a clip of us singing on Instagram," said Christian Whiteside, a first tenor who will attend Greenville University this fall. "It blew up, AGT saw it, and next thing we knew, we had the chance to audition."

The choir is made up of 18 young men, several of whom graduated in 2025 and are now freshman at colleges across the country. Despite moving on from high school, they say their bond and shared love of music keep them connected.

Dig deeper:

"What makes us different is the connection we have with each other, "said Josue Rios, a Leo graduate now studying at Clark Atlanta University. "If one of us fails, we all fail. If one of us wins, we all win. That love and brotherhood is what makes our songs more powerful."

The students’ former principal Dr. Shaka Rawls, traveled with the group to Los Angeles as they rehearse twice a day in preparation for the live show.

What they're saying:

"Black and brown boys on the South Side of Chicago get a bad rap across the country," Rawls said. "This is our chance to change the narrative about who we are and what we can do."

No matter the outcome, supporters in Chicago say the group’s journey already symbolizes something bigger. "They carry not only Leo High School, but also Auburn Gresham, the South Side, and the whole city on their backs," Rawls said. "And they’re making us proud every step of the way."