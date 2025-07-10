The Brief Ald. Walter Burnett Jr. is stepping down after 30 years, possibly to lead the Chicago Housing Authority. He helped transform the 27th Ward and pushed for affordable housing. Burnett wants his son, Walter Burnett III, to succeed him.



After 30 years, Chicago's longest-serving alderman, Walter Burnett, is stepping down. And, he has a recommendation for who should replace him.

What we know:

The 27th Ward alderman said he is ready to call it quits at the end of the month, but maybe not for long. He is stepping down two years before the end of his term at the request of his wife Darlena, who said she'd like to see him more.

Few wards have been developed and modernized more in the last 30 years than Burnett's 27th, encompassing the hot spots of the West Loop, Old Town, as well as working-class neighborhoods on the West Side.

"I was there when the first United Center was built," Burnett said. "I was there when the Democratic Convention was there, and then I'm here for the next Democratic Convention. I got the casino going. I got a lot of things going."

One of those many things is Burnett's efforts in attaining ordinances requiring developers to build a certain percentage of affordable housing when constructing a multi-unit building as a model for the city.

"What I always tried to do was have a balance," Burnett said. "I believe that everyone should live together. We're a metropolitan city; we should all have an opportunity to live in nice communities, but I also know that communities can't grow if we don't have the density."

Burnett and Mayor Johnson:

Burnett is known for close relationships with each Chicago mayor and as one of the elder statesmen on the city council, there's a lot that Burnett brings to the table that will be missed, not just by the council but by the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson tabbed Burnett to chair the powerful zoning committee as well as serve as vice mayor.

Burnett's leave may be short-lived, as he grew up in the city's Cabrini Green community, and is Mayor Johnson's top pick to take over as head of the Chicago Housing Authority.

His replacement:

Burnett is already pushing for a familiar name to be his replacement – his 29-year-old son, Walter Burnett III. The younger Burnett is currently an investment banker with Goldman Sachs with politics in his bloodline.

"It's been ingrained in him," Burnett said of his son. "He's been around his mom, me, his little brother. I mean he grew up in this."

Burnett is following a city council tradition. Alders like Monique Scott took the job from her brother Michael Scott. Former alderwoman Carrie Austin took over from her husband, Lemuel Austin.

"Look at the Daleys, look at Madigans, Burkes – a lot of other folks, but you can look at people in private industry. Like the Ponce family, right?" Burnett said.



Efforts to reach Anthony Pounce were unsuccessful, but his father and Paris Schutz's former colleague Phil Ponce had a one-word response, "Ha".