Chicago’s NextWave STEM inspires youth with cutting-edge tech workshops, classes

A Chicago Public Schools employee was so motivated to get more students interested in the STEM fields that he started his own business to do just that.

Nextwave STEM is sparking imagination in the next generation.

"I like to keep going when I find something out because I know that I’m going to find something else out and it's going to be more interesting so I feel pretty proud of myself," said 12-year-old Sydney Wong.

She is attending a NextWave STEM workshop at Gary Comer Youth Center in Pocket Town on the South Side.

"The program that we're working on this summer is smart automation. Kids are learning how to do code blocking," said her teacher, Ali Hanson.

In each student’s hand is a small disc that lights up, makes sounds and moves, all programmed using computer code.

"We have middle schoolers right now who are learning coding. I know when I was in middle school I didn't have the opportunity to do anything like that," said Hanson.

NextWave STEM was founded by former CPS employee Udit Agarwal, who wanted to supplement what students were learning in the classroom.

"Hands-on education using emerging technologies allows students to make real world connections and it's super important to offer this in school so that all kids get equal access to this type of education," Agarwal said.

The program is provided by schools and community organizations across Chicagoland, typically using state and federal funding.

"It's just a genuine excitement for science that is really fun to see happen in the classroom," Hanson said.

If you’re interested in learning more about the program, head over to their website.

They are also certifying students to be drone pilots, teaching AI literacy, hydroponics, game design and 3D printing.