Chicago’s Polar Adventure Day features Siberian Huskies, but no snow

Chicago's second Polar Adventure Day this year was short on snow but big on fun.

Saturday's event at Northerly Island featured Siberian Huskies pulling a sled. The sled was on wheels, which made sense given there was no snow. Kenny Westbrook, volunteer at Free Spirit Siberian Rescue, said the dogs are wonderful pets, but potential owners need to know what they're getting into.

"A lot of people don't understand how energetic they are," Westbrook said.

Chicago Park District staff were in attendance to help visitors make winter-themed crafts and answer questions.