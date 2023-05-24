Chicago's summer of racing kicks off with NASCAR, SailGP helmet swap

Wednesday marked the kickoff of Chicago’s summer of racing.

For the first time in history, there was a helmet swap between the daredevil athletes of NASCAR and SailGP.

The sailing competition will take place on Lake Michigan June 16-17, and two weeks later will be the first ever for Chicago NASCAR street race.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Race organizers highlighted the most anticipated events in Chicago this summer, that are also two of the biggest racing events in the country this year.

"We couldn't think of another place, a better place, to be hosting our very first street race," said Julie Giese, president of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race president.

"We have, as NASCAR set up an office here in Chicago, we are committed to being part of this community on a year round basis. Not only developing relationships from a business-community perspective, but making sure that we're making a positive community impact with partnerships with Chicago Public Schools and the Boys and Girls Club, Chicago Park District and so many more."

The NASCAR Chicago street race runs July 1-2.