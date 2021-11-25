Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns after pandemic hiatus

Chicago's Thanksgiving Day Parade was back and so many people were happy to see it on State Street on Thursday.

Dance groups, high school marching bands and even some horses took part in the big parade.

Last year’s festivities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People were so excited for the parade, they started lining the streets hours in advance.

"It's so exciting just to kind of get back to normal and just see everyone and continue the traditions like we can now," one parade attendee said.

This year, the parade did not have a grand marshal.