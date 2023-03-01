Chicago's top cop announces new chief of CPD's detective division

Supt. David Brown announced the Chicago Police Department's new Chief of the Bureau of Detectives Wednesday afternoon.

Antoinette Ursitti is a 22-year member of CPD and most recently served as the Deputy Chief of the Training and Support Group.

Prior to that, she was the commander of the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT), where she also served as a lieutenant.

"Chief Ursitti is a proven leader with a strong passion for justice and public safety who cares about Chicago and its residents," said Brown. "Her two-plus decades of experience within CPD has prepared her to lead and support the dedicated men and women of the Bureau of Detectives."

Ursitti has a Doctorate in Education in Ethical Leadership, a master's degree in human services and counseling and a bachelor's degree in communications.

She is also licensed in the state of Illinois as a professional counselor.

Ursitti will be replacing Brendan Deenihan, who announced his departure from the department last month.