Chicago's top doc urges residents to get booster as surge of winter sickness is likely on its way

The CDC has released a new study confirming the importance of getting a new COVID-19 booster.

The report represents the first published, real world date on the new omicron vaccines, finding that they are in fact better at preventing symptomatic COVID infections.

Only about 11 percent of people five and older have received a bivalent booster.

Chicago's top doctor, Alison Arwady, received her booster Tuesday at CVS in West Town, while addressing concerns over ‘vaccine fatigue.’

Arwady says COVID shots should be considered the same as a flu shot.

"Why do you have to get a flu vaccine every fall? Because flu continues to mutate, continues to have new strains or new variants as what we call it for COVID. And that means, that if you had a vaccine a year ago, you have some protection, but every single fall, we make a new vaccine to fight the variants or strains of flu that are out there right now," said Arwady.