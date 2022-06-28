Chicago's top doctor encourages families to get kids vaccinated

We want to protect Chicago, we want to put COVID behind us.

That's the message from Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady who encouraged parents to get their young children vaccinated.

Arwady spoke Tuesday in Morgan Park about the recent approval of vaccines for young kids and encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated.

She said that 2,000 kids between 6 months and 5-years-old in Chicago have received their first vaccine doses and that the split between Pfizer and Moderna is about half and half.

"These are vaccines that have been designed for the youngest children. They're safe for the youngest children and importantly, they're effective for helping prevent against severe illness, preventing against long COVID and helping to stop the spread of COVID," Arwady said.

Arwady also stressed that vaccine doses are widely available.

You can go to Chicago.gov/under5vax if you'd like more information about vaccines or where you can get one for your kids.