Chicago's Wiener Circle throws viral boy a hot dog party

The little boy who dropped a hot dog at the White Sox game in a now-viral video has captured hearts across the country, including none other than the famed Wieners Circle, which used its social media reach to track him down and make things right.

Over the weekend, 4-year-old Matthew Hoobler was the guest of honor at the famed Wieners Circle, which hosted him and his family for an all-you-can-eat hot dog party, complete with a tutorial on how to hold a hot dog without dropping it.

"Hold it tightly!" said Poochie Jackson, ‘HBIC’ of the Wiener Circle. "Hold it tight and hurry up and bite it!"

"He's just a hilarious, hilarious little kid," said The Wieners Circle co-owner Ari Levy, who helped track down the Hoobler family via social media.

Not known for mincing words, the Wieners Circle Staff knew exactly who to blame.

"Dad's fault," said Jackson. "He wasn't sitting in his lap properly. And the dang-gone hot dog was a little too big for the bun! I thought it was actually cute."

"We felt bad for him, simple as that," said Levy. "We thought it'd be a lot of fun to have him in."

The Hoobler family is from LaGrange and this all happened at Matthew's very first Sox game.