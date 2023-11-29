Chicago's winter parking ban takes effect Friday

It's that time of year again. Chicago's winter parking ban will begin Friday morning.

The ban is enforced on 107 miles of city streets from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting Dec. 1 through April 1.

The Department of Streets and Sanction (DSS) will post fliers on cars parked on the streets affected before the ban is in place. Each road that is affected has permanent signage warning motorists of the tow zone.

Cars left out on the street within the designated time period will face a minimum of $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a $25 per day storage fee.

Vehicles that have been towed due to the winter parking ban will be taken to 10301 S. Doty Ave. or 701 N. Sacramento.

For more information visit Chicago.gov.

DSS released a map of streets affected by the ban. It is included below.