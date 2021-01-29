Expand / Collapse search
Chick-fil-A to sell heart-shaped boxes of nuggets for Valentine's Day

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 13 News
article

(Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)

If the way to your sweetie's heart is through their stomach, then Chick-fil-A has just the right way to express your love this Valentine's Day.

The popular fast-food chain is once again offering heart-shaped containers for some of its most popular options ahead of February 14.

Customers can buy the special boxes filled with 30 chicken nuggets, 10 Chick-n-Minis, 12 chocolate fudge brownie halves, or 6 chocolate chunk cookies.

"Nothing says 'I love you' like Chick-fil-A nuggets," the company said in its announcement.

(Courtesy: Chick-fil-A)

The special trays will be available at participating restaurants from Jan. 25 to Feb. 13. They will also be available via delivery where available.

Chick-fil-A recommends checking their app or contacting your local restaurant to confirm availability.

For more information, visit Chick-fil-A's website.