Child airlifted to hospital after crash in McHenry County

A child was critically injured after being struck by a car while riding a mini-electric bike Wednesday morning in unincorporated McHenry.

The child, whose age was unknown, was riding a Razor MX350 when they were hit by an SUV around 10 a.m. near Lake Street and Pleasant View Drive, according to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office.

The child was flown to Loyola Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries. They were listed in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV declined medical treatment at the scene. They were cited for failing to drive on the right side of a two-laned road.

The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Major Crash Investigation Unit and the Department of Children and Family Services. Additional charges may be filed, according to the sheriff's office.