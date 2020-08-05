Child among 4 shot on Chicago's West Side, police say

Four people were shot, including an 8-year-old boy, Wednesday night on the West Side.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 10:10 p.m. in the 700 block of South Karlov Avenue when someone in a black SUV unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in his legs and taken to a hospital in fair condition, police said.

Two men, both 26 years old, were also in fair condition at a hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg and arm respectively, police said. A third man, 36, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital in fair condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Children appear to be falling victim to gun violence in increasing numbers in 2020.

FOX 32 News contributed to this report.