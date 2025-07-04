Child dead, several injured after woman stabs kids, sets fire in Logan Square: police

The Brief A 45-year-old woman stabbed three children and set a home on fire in Logan Square Friday morning, killing a 4-year-old boy and injuring multiple others, according to police. A 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl were hospitalized with serious stab wounds; two neighbors and three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation. The woman was taken into custody and hospitalized; her identity and any charges have not yet been released as the investigation continues.



A woman stabbed three children and set a home on fire in Logan Square on Friday, killing a 4-year-old boy and injuring several others, according to police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 9:12 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Palmer Street.

According to Chicago police, the woman, 45, used a knife to stab the children before starting a fire inside the residence. The Chicago Fire Department initially responded to the scene for a medical emergency, but the call was later upgraded to a fire response.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Three kids among five hospitalized after Northwest Side stabbing, fire: sources (Chicago Fire Dept. )

The victims include:

A 4-year-old boy was stabbed in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A 10-year-old boy was stabbed in the right arm and taken to Stroger in serious condition.

A 13-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times in the face, chest and back and taken to Stroger in critical condition.

A 31-year-old woman from a nearby residence was taken to Stroger in fair condition for smoke inhalation.

A 34-year-old man from a nearby residence was also taken to Stroger in fair condition for smoke inhalation.

Three responding officers were taken to nearby hospitals for smoke inhalation.

Chicago police took the woman into custody and transported her to Community First Medical Center. Her identity and any potential charges have not been released.

Further details on what led to the stabbing and fire are unknown at this time.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.