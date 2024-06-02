Child dies after being hit by pickup truck on Chicago's South Side: police

A child has died after being struck by a pickup truck on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of S. Harper Avenue.

A pickup truck was traveling westbound and attempting to turn northbound when it struck a 4-year-old boy, CPD said.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died from his injuries, CPD said. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver received a citation for failure to yield, according to police. It's unknown if they will face other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.