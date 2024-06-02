Child dies after being hit by pickup truck on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A child has died after being struck by a pickup truck on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.
The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of S. Harper Avenue.
A pickup truck was traveling westbound and attempting to turn northbound when it struck a 4-year-old boy, CPD said.
The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died from his injuries, CPD said. His identity hasn't been released.
The driver received a citation for failure to yield, according to police. It's unknown if they will face other charges.
The investigation is ongoing.