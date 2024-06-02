Expand / Collapse search

Child dies after being hit by pickup truck on Chicago's South Side: police

By Cody King
Published  June 2, 2024 6:51pm CDT
Avalon Park
CHICAGO - A child has died after being struck by a pickup truck on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 8100 block of S. Harper Avenue. 

A pickup truck was traveling westbound and attempting to turn northbound when it struck a 4-year-old boy, CPD said.

The child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he died from his injuries, CPD said. His identity hasn't been released.

The driver received a citation for failure to yield, according to police. It's unknown if they will face other charges. 

The investigation is ongoing. 