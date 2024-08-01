Child luring reported near West Side park

Chicago police issued an alert after a child luring attempt Tuesday near a park on the city's West Side.

Minors were walking home from Clark John Park, 4615 W. Jackson Blvd., around 7:28 p.m. when a man driving eastbound in a black GMC pickup truck motioned to them and said "come here," according to police.

The victims ran away from the truck and went home.

The same man was seen driving near the park around 2:22 p.m. the next day but no contact was made with any of the victims.

The suspect was described as a man between 35-45 years old, driving a black newer model GMC pickup truck with black rims, a side step on the rear quarter of cab, and a black stripped cab cover.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.