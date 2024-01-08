Child porn charges filed against Wilmette man

article

A Wilmette man was charged with possession of child pornography Friday.

Owen Taylor was arrested Wednesday after an investigation revealed he possessed pornographic images and videos of children under the age of 13 on a file hosting account, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A forensic analysis found images of child porn on Taylor's cellphone.

Taylor was charged with possession of child pornography, possession of video, victims under 13; possession of child pornography, possession of photo, victim under 13; possession of child pornography, possession of photo, and possession of child pornography, possession of video.

Taylor appeared at the Skokie Courthouse Friday where he was ordered released with conditions.

No further information was immediately available.