Man sought after sexually abusing children at Chicago playground

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Chicago police)

The Brief A man is accused of making inappropriate contact with two young girls at a Dearborn Park playground in Chicago’s South Loop. Police said he grabbed one girl and briefly touched another before following the group and fleeing through a nearby tunnel. Authorities are searching for the suspect, described as a man in his 60s or 70s with a bald head, facial hair, and a gold tooth.



Police are searching for a man who inappropriately touched two young girls at a playground Tuesday evening in the South Loop.

Children sexually abused at playground

What we know:

The incident happened around 7:37 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court, where three girls were playing at Jones Park, according to a community alert from Chicago police. Authorities said the man approached one of the girls as she crawled on playground equipment and grabbed her. He then sat next to another girl, briefly spoke with her and touched her inappropriately before all three children left the area.

The man reportedly followed them for a short time before fleeing north through the Plymouth Court tunnel, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 60 and 70 years old with a bald head and gray or white facial hair. He was missing several teeth but had at least one gold tooth. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with a white skeleton decal and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (312) 492-3810 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference #JJ290867.