Chilli Pepper, groundbreaking female impersonator, passes away after four-decade career

The Brief Chicago icon and female impersonator Chilli Pepper passed away this week, marking the end of a career that started in the 1970s.

Chilli was the first Miss Continental and a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ visibility and AIDS awareness.

A tribute is being planned at the Baton Show Lounge, where she was a longtime performer.

Chilli Pepper, a beloved and pioneering figure in Chicago’s drag scene, passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a legacy that spans over four decades.

Known for her captivating performances and advocacy, Chilli played a significant role in raising visibility for the LGBTQ+ community.

Her drag career began in the 1970s, and in 1980, she made history as the first Miss Continental, paving the way for countless female impersonators across the country. But Chilli’s influence went far beyond her stage presence. She was a vocal advocate for AIDS awareness and appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 1987, a time when drag was barely recognized in mainstream media.

Much of Chilli’s journey was tied to the iconic Baton Show Lounge, a Chicago institution opened by Jim Flint in 1969. The Baton became home to the longest-running drag show in the U.S. and was the birthplace of the Miss Continental pageant. Chilli continued to perform regularly at the Baton, becoming a fixture in Chicago’s LGBTQ+ nightlife.

Flint, the owner of the Baton, shared that Chilli had been diagnosed with stage four cancer.

"She thought it was clearing up, but a couple of weeks ago, she told me the doctors found a recurrence. It spread farther than expected," Flint said.

Chilli, known for being private about her age, made an undeniable impact across generations of performers and fans. The Baton Show Lounge is currently planning a tribute to honor her life and contributions to the community.