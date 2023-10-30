Chilly Chicago weather provides wake-up call to commuters

The first cold snap of the season often packs a greater punch.

Monday's temperatures in Chicago were a good 15 degrees below average with highs only in the 40s.

Most people figured it out before heading downtown Monday and were all bundled up with hats, gloves and, all things considered, pretty good attitudes.

"To be honest with you, I didn't want to get out of bed," one man told FOX 32.

We talked to a couple of tourists from North Carolina who were not going to let the cold weather ruin their vacation pictures.

They shed their coats on the Michigan Avenue bridge and posed for shots with the river behind them, smiling despite their discomfort.

"The day we came it was in the 80s and then it changed suddenly to the 40s," the tourist said. "The city is beautiful, but the weather is very cold. I don't know how you guys stay here in the winter. It's very cold for us. "

Other tourists were waiting in line to board sightseeing boats for a Chicago River cruise.

With snow expected tomorrow, maybe Monday isn't so bad.